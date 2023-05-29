Home » Modern forest machines in action: Two WF Tracs skidders
News

Modern forest machines in action: Two WF Tracs skidders

by admin
Modern forest machines in action: Two WF Tracs skidders

A video on Agrarforst’s youtube.com channel shows modern Forstmaschinen in Mission in the Waldwork. There are also two very special ones vehiclee.

As the filmmaker explains, the company Werner Forst & Industrietechnik Scharf GmbH from Trier in Rhineland-Palatinate Pioneer in the field of modern skidders. The exciting photos show two of the latest WF Tracs in practical use. According to Agrarforst, it becomes clear how specifically Werner adapts the machines to their respective areas of application.

See also  Jiaxing City Holds the Launching Ceremony of 2021 Food Safety Promotion Week and "Zhejiang Food Chain-Zongzi Special" application promotion activities

You may also like

Traffic accident leaves a motorist injured this morning...

An attraction the National Skateboarding in Pereira

A new basis for data-driven decisions

Pedro Sánchez dissolves Cortes and calls early elections

They announce that pesticide prices are falling

The giant panda “Yaya” returned to Beijing safely...

Bullet attack in Eloy Alfaro parish leaves two...

Charges against Wilson Arias for alleged slander against...

Super art festival in Lübeck – inclusive and...

Because we are all hurt – breaking latest...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy