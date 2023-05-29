Modern forest machines in action: Two WF Tracs skidders

A video on Agrarforst’s youtube.com channel shows modern Forstmaschinen in Mission in the Waldwork. There are also two very special ones vehiclee.

As the filmmaker explains, the company Werner Forst & Industrietechnik Scharf GmbH from Trier in Rhineland-Palatinate Pioneer in the field of modern skidders. The exciting photos show two of the latest WF Tracs in practical use. According to Agrarforst, it becomes clear how specifically Werner adapts the machines to their respective areas of application.