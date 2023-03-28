Home News 3.1 magnitude earthquake in the province of Campobasso – Puglia
3.1 magnitude earthquake in the province of Campobasso – Puglia

3.1 magnitude earthquake in the province of Campobasso – Puglia

Epicenter on the border with Puglia, no damage reported

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 28 – An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 was registered at 2:20 in Molise, not far from the border with Puglia.

According to data from the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (Ingv), the earthquake had a hypocenter 17 kilometers deep and an epicenter 4 km from Sant’Elia a Pianisi (Campobasso) and 11 from Carlantino (Foggia).

No damage to people or things has been reported. (HANDLE).

