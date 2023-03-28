9
Epicenter on the border with Puglia, no damage reported
(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 28 – An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 was registered at 2:20 in Molise, not far from the border with Puglia.
According to data from the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (Ingv), the earthquake had a hypocenter 17 kilometers deep and an epicenter 4 km from Sant’Elia a Pianisi (Campobasso) and 11 from Carlantino (Foggia).
No damage to people or things has been reported. (HANDLE).
