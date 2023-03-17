Home News Molano, champion of the Denain Grand Prix
Molano, champion of the Denain Grand Prix

Molano, champion of the Denain Grand Prix

Julian Andres Santa

I am very happy, today I had great legs. The team worked perfectly to put me in the right position, especially Mikkel Bjerg, who sacrificed himself for the team”, were the words of Colombian cyclist Juan Sebastián Molano, from UAE Team Emirates, after obtaining a historic victory at the Denain Grand Prix, contest held in France. “This victory is for all my teammates, all the staff and my family. I am very grateful to everyone. Since the UAE Tour I have felt good and I want to make the most of this form”, added the man born in Paipa.

final emotive

The 28-year-old cyclist overcame in the final sprint to the Dutch Tim van Dijke (Jumbo-Visma) and in this way it is the first time that a Colombian obtains a victory in this race that has 64 years of history. Molano broke away in a group of six riders, with less than 20 kilometers to go, alongside his teammate Mikkel Bjerg, who put on a display of teamwork to push the group forward to the line.

Rest of the podium

Tim van Dijke completed the podium in second place and Timo Kielich from Belgium finished third. For Juan Sebastián Molano, this is victory number 21 in his sports career.

