National Pingtung University Visual Arts Department 112th Graduation Exhibition “Shushi Circle”, on-campus exhibition: March 13-24, Youth Art Exhibition: April 14-25, Youth Design Festival: May 11-14, online Exhibition: Started on May 12th, Screening Awards: May 25th to 27th, friends who are interested in art creation and digital media design are welcome to join in the grand event. The touring exhibition of the Bi Exhibition of the Department of Visual Arts is as follows; in the Art and Literature Center on the first floor of Liuai Building, Pingshi Campus, National Pingtung University, the Youth Art Exhibition Kaohsiung Cultural Center Zhizhentang Hall 1, the Youth Design Festival Kaohsiung Pier 2 Penglai B4 Warehouse, Fangshi The Grand Prize will be exhibited in places such as the South Hall of the Kaohsiung Exhibition Center.

The 112th grade graduation exhibition of the Department of Visual Arts “Shushi Circle”.Photo/Provided by National Pingtung University

During the opening ceremony of the “Comfort Zone” 112th grade graduation touring exhibition of the Department of Visual Arts, the Department of Visual Arts also signed the “Wanji Yueshan Art Creation” industry-university cooperation project with the local Wanji Construction. Lai Yanliang, chairman of Wanji Construction, is committed to land development, architectural design, landscape planning, interior space design, corporate cultural and creative product planning, and local arts and cultural public welfare sponsorship. Lai Yanliang, chairman of the board of directors, said that thinking is like endowing buildings with “humanities”, and looking for various ways to support artists, hoping to transplant “humanities” into buildings. The design of public spaces in construction projects over the years will always be planned and placed according to the spirit of the case. artwork.

The Department of Visual Arts signed the “Wanji Yueshan Art Creation” industry-university cooperation project with the local Wanji Construction.

Chen Yongsen, President of National Pingtung University, and Lai Yanliang, Chairman of Wanji Construction.Photo/Provided by National Pingtung University

“Wanji Yueshan Art Creation” industry-university cooperation project is in charge of Liu Huaiwei, a teacher from the Department of Visual Arts. The project “Wanji Yueshan” under the Wanji Construction Organization will be the main creative axis, and the teachers and students of the Visual Arts Department will carry out artistic creation . In the future, our school and Wanji Construction will jointly promote the cultivation of artistic talents, and continue to provide students with platforms and opportunities for artistic creation, so that art and architecture can be perfectly combined to create a win-win situation.

National Pingtung University Visual Arts Department Class 112 Graduation Tour Exhibition.Photo/Provided by National Pingtung University

The theme of the 112th grade graduation exhibition of the Department of Visual Arts, “Comfortable Vision Circle”, is not only to break out of the comfort zone, but also to cross the “comfortable” circle of comfort. Students can be both rational and emotional, and create unique works with inspiration, which are displayed in front of everyone. Among the exhibited works, 19 students from the plastic arts group exhibited 44 graphic works and 23 three-dimensional works; 23 students from the digital media design group exhibited 4 animation film and television works and 10 internship works.

National Pingtung University Visual Arts Department Class 112 Graduation Tour Exhibition.Photo/Provided by National Pingtung University

The various art styles of the modeling group cover many categories. It includes: three-dimensional composite media creation and two-dimensional ink painting, oil painting, watercolor, composite media, etc. Li Chenyu’s “Dragon Food Art” uses food utensils, wood carvings and oil paints to depict the love for his family; Lin Jizheng’s “Sunny Fate” takes human feelings as the theme, recording these beautiful love relationships like sunshine; Lin Yiwen’s “Looking” is With the theme of astronaut exploration, three kinds of marine creatures bring out the process of finding the original intention of life; Wu Zhuen’s “Interweaving of Anhui and Darkness” weaves three works with wool yarns of different colors, and adds his own face to the work, thereby Express your belief that everything that happens has its pros and cons.

National Pingtung University Visual Arts Department Class 112 Graduation Tour Exhibition.Photo/Provided by National Pingtung University

Students in the digital media group work in groups to use 3D, 2D animation and composite media short films to convey social issues, or to imagine myths and technologies, so that more people can understand social issues and see students’ creativity. The 3D animation “Moon Beast” takes menstruation as the theme, allowing the audience to understand the impact of menstruation on women and the process of adapting to menstruation; “Fairy has no holiday” conveys that “rest” is a necessity in life by using the work of the gods to complete their vacations . The composite media short film “MISS” takes digital immortality as the starting point, reminding the public to cherish and focus on the present moment of life. This work combines 2D, 3D animation and live-action shooting; The animation tells the audience that they should bravely face the past in order to gain a new life.

National Pingtung University Visual Arts Department Class 112 Graduation Tour Exhibition.Photo/Provided by National Pingtung University

The Department of Visual Arts not only provides students with a full-year graduation production course, but also students can choose to spend a whole year off-campus for industrial internships. This year, two students, Chen Wenzhen and Cao Yating, who came to Zhiguan Technology for internships, independently developed games during the internship Successful, won the third place in the 2022 “Global Digital Rising Star Awards”; Wu Yumei’s “Internship A” recorded the process and results of the internship; Chen Yiwen’s “Not Optimized” will be the baptism of the internship in the game company into a visual poster, Demonstrated learning outcomes.

The 112th grade graduation exhibition of the Department of Visual Arts “Shushi Circle”.Photo/Provided by National Pingtung University

The touring exhibition of the Department of Visual Arts is as follows

◎On-campus exhibition: March 13-24

◎Youth Art Exhibition: April 14th~April 25th

◎Youth Design Festival: May 11th~May 14th

◎Online exhibition: starting on May 12

◎ Broadcast Award: May 25th to May 27th

