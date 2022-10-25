SAN GIUSTO CANAVESE. From the next school year, the Duchessa di Genova di San Giusto Canavese paritaria school becomes state-owned, and ends up under the direction of the comprehensive school of San Giorgio Canavese, which has already unanimously approved, in the school council, the nationalization.

moral entity dissolved after 130 years

For June 30, 2023, the dissolution of that moral body is expected, which managed the historic complex of the town, built 130 years ago and headed by right by the parish priest, Don Marco Marchiando.

Because of the painful decision, the continuous decline in members, which fell from 60 to 38, which no longer makes spending sustainable, despite the various contributions from the Region and the Municipality. Unless you double the cost of the tuition. And then turn it into an elite school.

the process for nationalization

Even the Municipality of San Giusto, having read the minutes of the board of directors of the moral body, had to start the process for the statization, after having tried (unsuccessfully) to identify a cooperative willing to take over the management. «Attending the kindergarten – remembers the mayor Giosi Boggio – as well as children residing in the village, were the children of couples who worked in companies in the area. Unfortunately, the increase in the cost of living, both for families and for the moral body, has affected the enrollments, which year after year, decreased. And to think that when the sisters collaborated in teaching, and spending was lower, there were about a hundred children. The sections have also been reduced from two to three ».

already redeveloped

Last summer, after a work that continued for two years, the delicate intervention of redevelopment and conservative rehabilitation of the school was concluded, which now has two buildings connected to each other by a covered corridor: the historic one, from which, due to water infiltrations, pieces of plaster had come off the cornice from the facade and ended up on the street. And a new body where there is a large hall, and brand new toilets.

«To redevelop the kindergarten – underlines the mayor Giosi Boggio – from the roof to the facades, we have invested a total of just under one million euros. We therefore have a functional building, capable of accommodating more than one hundred children. We are sorry that the charity is dissolving, but leaving the accounts in order, but the school, equipped with modern and comfortable spaces, will certainly see the arrival of new students also from many neighboring countries. Bringing the tuition to over 400 euros per month, instead, would have transformed it into an elite asylum ».Lydia Massia