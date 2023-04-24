Monagas SC won and took the unbeaten record from Academia Puerto Cabello in Maturín

The Monagas SC team achieved an important victory this Sunday, April 23

The set of Monagas SC achieved an important victory this Sunday, April 23, by beating Academia Puerto Cabello 3-2, at the Monumental de Maturín stadium, for matchday 11 of the 2023 FUTVE League.

With this victory, the Barça team finished with the undefeated team led by Noel “Chita” Sanvicente, who had gone 10 games without defeat.

Alfredo Stephens opened the scoring for the visit at minute 19, but in fraction 41 Edanyilber Navas appeared to equalize the actions 1-1, a result with which they would go to rest.

In the second half, the guarapiche warriors strategist, Jhonny Ferreira, brought on Leandro Rodríguez, who converted at 67′ to give Monagas a 2-1 lead.

Quickly, at minute 70, Rodríguez again sent her to save, thus signing her double and extending the 3-1 lead.

In added time, at 90+3, Edwin Peraza scored for Puerto Cabello and placed final figures 3-2.

With this result, Monagas SC reaches 18 points and remains at the top of the table.

