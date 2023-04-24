Home » Monagas SC won and took the unbeaten record from Academia Puerto Cabello in Maturín
News

Monagas SC won and took the unbeaten record from Academia Puerto Cabello in Maturín

by admin
Monagas SC won and took the unbeaten record from Academia Puerto Cabello in Maturín

The Monagas SC team achieved an important victory this Sunday, April 23

Monagas SC won and took the unbeaten record from Academia Puerto Cabello

The set of Monagas SC achieved an important victory this Sunday, April 23, by beating Academia Puerto Cabello 3-2, at the Monumental de Maturín stadium, for matchday 11 of the 2023 FUTVE League.

With this victory, the Barça team finished with the undefeated team led by Noel “Chita” Sanvicente, who had gone 10 games without defeat.

Alfredo Stephens opened the scoring for the visit at minute 19, but in fraction 41 Edanyilber Navas appeared to equalize the actions 1-1, a result with which they would go to rest.

In the second half, the guarapiche warriors strategist, Jhonny Ferreira, brought on Leandro Rodríguez, who converted at 67′ to give Monagas a 2-1 lead.

Quickly, at minute 70, Rodríguez again sent her to save, thus signing her double and extending the 3-1 lead.

In added time, at 90+3, Edwin Peraza scored for Puerto Cabello and placed final figures 3-2.

With this result, Monagas SC reaches 18 points and remains at the top of the table.

laverdaddemonagas.com fuci7cfwyai1quq
laverdaddemonagas.com fucfr0swcay1huz

Also read: Yadier Molina will not continue as manager of the Navegantes del Magallanes

See also  Fujian Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision notified three incidents of party members and cadres acting as "protective umbrellas" for evil forces

You may also like

Due to Lilo expansion: alcove gets new station...

Edict of María Inés Sánchez Mosquera

Continuous rainy days will end and gradually heat...

Real Madrid: Antonio Rüdiger on letter from Florentino...

FANB arrested a man with almost 16 kilos...

This is what the first presenters of Noticias...

Golfclub Dilly welcomes the golf stars of tomorrow

Telling the truth has a price these days,...

Voices of children and youth during the ‘piloneritos’...

2023 Xi’an Public Library National Reading Activity “Scent...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy