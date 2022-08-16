Home News Monkeypox, the protest of the LGBT associations: “Discrimination on sexual orientation in the indications of the ministry on the vaccine. So the stigma returns”
News

Monkeypox, the protest of the LGBT associations: “Discrimination on sexual orientation in the indications of the ministry on the vaccine. So the stigma returns”

by admin
Monkeypox, the protest of the LGBT associations: “Discrimination on sexual orientation in the indications of the ministry on the vaccine. So the stigma returns”

“The Ministry of Health, in the note on vaccinations for monkeypox, the so-called monkeypox, takes up the concept of risk categories – so dear to those who loved to discriminate against HIV-positive gays – and also uses it for smallpox, without any attention and with all due respect to 40 years of fighting against HIV and the stigma it brings with it.

See also  Beijing cases involving five districts are expected to be low risk in Xi'an on the 25th_Xi'an is expected to be reduced to low risk in the whole city on January 25_Outbreak_Local

You may also like

Ivrea, new light for the monument dedicated to...

Xi Jinping: Work hard to be a good...

Medium Brustolon di Conegliano: two years away for...

Increase supervision and make concerted efforts to promote...

Shanghai Science and Technology Festival will open to...

Jordan and Traffik, the knives and the vandalized...

Anyang, Henan: Promoting the development and upgrading of...

The 12-year-old died injured in a car accident...

He was fined 3 points for driving the...

Pd, here are the young under 35 capilista...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy