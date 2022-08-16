Home Sports Inter, a record-breaking Barella: 200 Serie A matches at the age of 25
Sports

Inter, a record-breaking Barella: 200 Serie A matches at the age of 25

by admin
Inter, a record-breaking Barella: 200 Serie A matches at the age of 25

The Inter midfielder has closed the circle of the second hundreds of appearances in Serie A: in the era of three points no Nerazzurri had done it so quickly

You admire Nicolò Barella and feel physical vigor, talent, tactical intelligence and experience. The former Cagliari captain moves on the pitch with a not indifferent awareness and it is almost surprising to read his date of birth: 7 February 1997. The Inter midfielder six months ago therefore blew out 25 candles and it is therefore no coincidence that there can be alienated by comparing age and curriculum. Against Lecce, on Saturday night at Via del Mare, Barella crossed the finish line of 200 appearances in Serie A.

See also  Big Brother Vip 6, Manuel tells his story. And the first showers are immediately hot

You may also like

Samp, Giampaolo: ‘Quagliarella not here to be a...

National Newspaper | Pd lists, territories in turmoil...

Athletics, Giupponi bronze in the 35km walk: first...

Use the competition instead of training to make...

Icardi towards Galatasaray. PSG deals, there is also...

Reus: “Bundesliga? On TV I love to watch...

The Day | Madonna birthday today: the pop...

National Wushu Routine Championships: Fujian player Tongxin wins...

Bologna in fantasy football: training, owners, penalty takers...

Chinese Super League comprehensive news: Shandong Taishan beats...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy