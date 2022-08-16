You admire Nicolò Barella and feel physical vigor, talent, tactical intelligence and experience. The former Cagliari captain moves on the pitch with a not indifferent awareness and it is almost surprising to read his date of birth: 7 February 1997. The Inter midfielder six months ago therefore blew out 25 candles and it is therefore no coincidence that there can be alienated by comparing age and curriculum. Against Lecce, on Saturday night at Via del Mare, Barella crossed the finish line of 200 appearances in Serie A.