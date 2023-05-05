Home » Monster Beverage EPS Beat Expectations by $0.04, Revenue Beats Forecasts By Investing.com
© Reuters. Monster Beverage EPS beat expectations by $0.04, revenue beats forecasts

Investing.com – Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST) reported first-quarter earnings per share of $0.38, $0.04 above analyst estimates of $0.34. Revenue for the quarter was $1.7B versus consensus estimates of $1.69B.

Shares of Monster Beverage closed at $57.82, up 13.60% over the past 3 months and up 39.26% over the past 12 months.

Monster Beverage has received 3 positive earnings per share reviews and 5 negative EPS reviews in the past 90 days. See previous price reactions to Monster Beverage earnings here.

According to InvestingPro, Monster Beverage’s financial health score is a “very good performer.”

Check out Monster Beverage’s recent earnings performance and Monster Beverage’s financials here.

Follow which companies are expecting quarterly data on Investing.com’s economic earnings calendar.

