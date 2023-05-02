Monterrey and Tauramena elected unique candidates for the Departmental Assembly

Tauramena and Monterrey submitted for consultation this weekend, the election of those who will be the only candidates in the race to achieve a seat in the Casanare Departmental Assembly.

In the municipality of Tauramena, Germán Pinzón was the winner of the Internal Consultation

The results in this municipality were presented as follows:

German Pinzón 1,899 votes

Blanca Lilia 1,702 votes

Sandra Duarte 626 votes

Julio Cesar Pinzon. 605 votes

Diomez Arenas 91 votes

In the municipality of Monterrey, the journalist and social leader Holman Toloza Alfonso won the referendum, where he was elected as the sole candidate.

Holman Toloza obtained a total of 803 votes, followed by Maira Alejandra Ramírez who obtained 799.

This is the final report on this consultation, where 3,435 people participated:

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

