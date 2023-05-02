Home » Monterrey and Tauramena elected unique candidates for the Departmental Assembly
News

Monterrey and Tauramena elected unique candidates for the Departmental Assembly

by admin
Monterrey and Tauramena elected unique candidates for the Departmental Assembly

Tauramena and Monterrey submitted for consultation this weekend, the election of those who will be the only candidates in the race to achieve a seat in the Casanare Departmental Assembly.

In the municipality of Tauramena, Germán Pinzón was the winner of the Internal Consultation

The results in this municipality were presented as follows:

  • German Pinzón 1,899 votes
  • Blanca Lilia 1,702 votes
  • Sandra Duarte 626 votes
  • Julio Cesar Pinzon. 605 votes
  • Diomez Arenas 91 votes

In the municipality of Monterrey, the journalist and social leader Holman Toloza Alfonso won the referendum, where he was elected as the sole candidate.

Holman Toloza obtained a total of 803 votes, followed by Maira Alejandra Ramírez who obtained 799.

This is the final report on this consultation, where 3,435 people participated:

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

See also  Registration opens to form the Municipal Board of Effective Participation of Victims of Yopal – news

You may also like

After FPÖ criticism – Erich Schaflinger: “If there...

Three consecutive index futures turn black after economic...

This is how the April weather was in...

A new communication against Mortada Mansour.. What is...

Pick and plate in Medellín Friday May 5,...

Energy costs drop 29 percent in six months

Dhu al-Nurin Nasr al-Din, the lawyer, writes: Al-Atari...

Government and ELN resume peace talks in Cuba

Altmünster: Police officers as first aiders after the...

Jang met with the ruling party and said,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy