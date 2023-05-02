Three consecutive index futures turn black after economic test

Although the First Republic Bank was acquired by JPMorgan Chase after being taken over by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), which temporarily lifted the risk of further expansion of the banking crisis, another challenge came one after another. The main US stock index fell in early trading on the 2nd. The Taiwan Index futures fell 44 points in night trading and closed at 15,591 points.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen warned that the U.S. will hit the debt ceiling as soon as June 1, which may trigger a financial disaster. At the same time, the Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate decision will be announced this week, followed by Apple and other heavyweight technology stocks, and the non-agricultural employment data for April will be released soon, and the market has a strong wait-and-see atmosphere.

The three major U.S. stock index futures on the Taiwan Futures Exchange followed the direction of the spot on the 2nd. The Dow futures, the S&P 500 index futures and the Nasdaq 100 index futures fell at 249 points, 28.5 points and 57 points in sequence; As for the British FTSE 100 index futures also fell by 45 points, temporarily closing at 7,830 points.

In terms of Taiwan stocks, during the Labor Day holiday, the U.S. stock Dow Jones index set a new high in the band, and the Feiban index also counterattacked to the monthly line, which led Taiwan stocks to successfully recover the quarterly line on the first trading day in May. It ended with a small increase of 57 points and closed for four consecutive days. Red, closing at 15,636 points. As for the counter-buying index, after leading the market on April 28 and returning to the quarterly line, the index continued to rise by 1.46% on the 2nd, closing at a relatively high point of 212.39 points.

In terms of futures, foreign investors bought more than 3.544 billion yuan on the 2nd, and backhandedly added 1,364 futures long orders, and the net open position reached 14,100 contracts. In addition, the Xiaotai Index futures, electronic futures and semiconductor 30 futures continued to fall by 50 points, 2.4 points, and 1 point after the market.

