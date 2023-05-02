With this case, the graphics card can be installed at an angle

The hardware manufacturer Silverstone has presented a new PC case. The flagship is the vertical structure and the possibility of staging the built-in graphics card even better.

Image: Silverstone Alta F2

The Silverstone Alta F2 is 261 x 576 x 658 mm in size, has a volume of 99 liters and weighs an impressive 21 kilograms. The side panel is made of tempered glass and the front is also partially transparent.

Inside there is more than enough space for powerful components. To ensure that these are also sufficiently cooled, the manufacturer has opted for a rather unusual structure. The mainboard layout has been rotated 90 degrees and in combination with the three bottom-mounted fans, the air is finally transported from the bottom to the top of the case. This takes advantage of the so-called chimney effect, in which warm air automatically rises.

Bild: Silverstone

In addition, the graphics card can be tilted forward by 11.3 degrees. This not only looks chic, but should also benefit the air circulation. In general, the graphics card can be accommodated in three different positions in the case. Depending on which arrangement you personally like best.

Bild: Silverstone

In addition to the three pre-installed 180mm fans on the bottom, up to four more 120mm fans can be attached to the top and two 120mm fans to the front of the case. In addition, two power supplies in ATX format can be accommodated inside. A luxury that will probably also have its price. The Silverstone Alta F2 is rumored to be priced in the $1000 range. However, this has not yet been officially confirmed.

