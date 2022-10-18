Home News San Nicolò, work starts again to create three new “doc” rooms at the De Doo refuge
San Nicolò, work starts again to create three new "doc" rooms at the De Doo refuge

At the end of the summer, the extension works started in the spring with the preparatory works are resumed at the De Doo refuge. About twenty workers from eight companies have been involved in a project focused on the construction of three new rooms equipped with every comfort without distorting the characteristics and peculiarities of mountain life. It was the turn of the Moser company from Monguelfo to transport and install a mega prefabricated wooden building in the shadow of Mount Zovo, in the territory of San Nicolò, in which the other companies have already begun to work for the interiors. All under the supervision of the associated technical studio Fmp of Santo Stefano which took care of the design.

“Thanks to the latest generation technologies, materials and equipment, the roof was reached in fifteen days in the part affected by the expansion”, the designers say, “once the walls were mounted, the workers of the other companies in charge immediately went into action. to complete the interiors “. All this will allow, in a month and a half, to reach a new step in the general progress plan of the works. “By following more traditional techniques, at least three times as much time would have been needed,” continue the designers. The structure will be entirely in wood and with eco-sustainable materials. The De Doo refuge is owned by the Regola di Costa, managed by the Welcomelgo company which, in order to start the works, extended its rental contract in order to “guarantee” the interventions that cost around three hundred thousand euros. All rooms will have a private bathroom and a personalized wellness area with the aim of raising the state of well-being of the customers. “But the refuge, a symbol of green tourism, will not become a five-star hotel, much less a funfair”, assure the managers.

