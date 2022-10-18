Ten years later the Giro d’Italia will return to the Tre Cime di Lavaredo. With a retirement just put behind him, the memory of that 2013 victory is still sweet for Vincenzo Nibali. Despite the snow to seal an epic day.

What do you remember of that day that represented a decisive turning point for your career?

“I especially remember the cold. And then the snow. At a certain point nothing could be seen. I was pedaling by inertia, I just wanted to get to the finish line as fast as possible. I had removed the cape at the beginning of the climb, it proved to be an aggravating factor to the already complicated environmental situation. All this before the finish line, once I got to the top a world opened up even if I didn’t immediately realize what I had just done. It was really an undertaking, I am still aware of it ».

Belluno stages at the Giro, Padrin: enormous sporting and promotional value news/giro_ditalia_2023_sulle_tre_cime_10_anni_dopo_nibali_cosa_ricordo_tanto_freddo_e_molta_neve-12175192/&el=player_ex_12172866″>

That of 2013 was not Vincenzo Nibali’s only time at the Tre Cime di Lavaredo: what do you remember of his arrival in the 2007 Giro d’Italia?

“In that case I remember the rain. Rain before and snow after: the Three Peaks evoke prohibitive weather conditions. In 2007 I ran as a wingman of Danilo Di Luca. It was the fifteenth stage with departure from Trento. There were several attacks, Riccò and Damiano Cunego tried to remove Di Luca’s pink jersey without succeeding. Riccò won, I reached the finish line together with Franco Pellizzotti ».

Tips for aspiring pink jerseys at the Giro 2023: how do you tackle the climb of the Tre Cime di Lavaredo?

«It will not be necessary to make too many arguments. There will be two scenarios: one for those who will have to defend the pink jersey and the other for those who have to try to tear it. The Tre Cime will be the last big climb even if the next time trial could clear the cards in team play. I do not exclude that along the ascent of the Tre Cime there could be a final like the one seen last year in Marmolada with the decisive attack by Hindley in Carapaz. The ascent of the Tre Cime is very hard, selective, the weather conditions will once again be a determining variable. One thing must also be said. Before arriving at the Tre Cime, in the same stage there will be other tough climbs to tackle. And we will now be with the race entirely on the legs. Fatigue will be felt but whoever wants to win the pink jersey will not be able to hide ».

Longarone – Tre Cime and Oderzo – Val di Zoldo: the two Belluno stages that will decide the Giro 2023 are official October 17, 2022



Do you like this Giro?

«I almost think about it and get back on the saddle to ride it (laughs). It was very well designed. There will be a turning point in the middle of the race. Already after the first week there will be the first important results, the big climbs will write the end but there is that final time trial that particularly teases me ».

Favorites?

«Today, with the bowls stopped, I say Roglic. I expect him with the pink jersey already on before the ascent of the Tre Cime. It will be necessary to understand who will try to attack him. Just like Hindley did in Marmolada with Carapaz ”.