The infection from Covid 19 must not be treated with some drugs which, instead, are prescribed by private and hospital doctors.

Professor Matteo Bassetti, director of the DIAR Infectious Diseases of Liguria underlines how four treatments indicated are useless, indeed they worsen the general picture.

Covid continues to be talked about despite the fact that the state of emergency ended in the spring. The latest variant spreads fast – l’Omicron 5 – but it is less dangerous and has a faster resolution. Precisely with reference to the treatment of the virus, Professor Bassetti advanced some conclusions during a conference in Barcelona in which upsets the practices followed by the majority of doctors. Well four cures not only would they be useless but downright they would worsen the overall picture of the patient’s health. From the beginning of the pandemic it was understood that the study of this virus would lead to confusing conclusions. Doubts about the origin, different theories about vaccinesvariety of symptoms and consequences e disagreements about treatment modalities, two and a half years were not enough to find a common address. And now the news that you probably have followed your doctor’s prescription it was a mistake.

Covid and antibiotics, what Bassetti says

Professor Bassetti during a conference in Barcelona demonstrated, data in hand, a increase in antibiotic-resistant bacteria between 20 and 40% in the post Covid for those who have taken this type of drug. Individuals and hospital doctors indiscriminately and mistakenly administered antibiotics – according to Bassetti – doubling the number of bacteria resistant to them.

The mortality of microorganisms, therefore, goes back significantly due to an illogical use of the drug, both at home and in hospitals. Specifically, there are four useless treatments that are currently still being prescribed. It starts with l’azomitrocina, completely useless in the treatment of Covid – the Professor reiterates loudly. Continue with hydroxychloroquine, cortisone if you are not in oxygen deficiency e il plasma imperimmune.

What will happen in the coming weeks

While there is still discussion on the best treatment in the case of Covid, the infections are on the rise What really matters – in Bassetti’s opinion – is not the number of positives but how they are manifest the disease, how many people end up in hospital, how many get pneumonia and how many people, on the other hand, are asymptomatic. Two years of pandemic should have made it clear that we are dealing with a sneaky virus. A virus that acts in various ways and attacks people differently.

Precisely because of these changes it is necessary review some rules – such as that of the quarantine or swabs – in view of a new possible increase in the contagion curve.