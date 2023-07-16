Home » MOP begins second campaign to deliver trees under the Environmental Compensation Program – Diario La Página
MOP begins second campaign to deliver trees under the Environmental Compensation Program – Diario La Página

The Minister of Public Works and Transportation, Romeo Rodríguez Herrera, together with the director of the Road Conservation Fund (Fovial), Alexander Beltrán, began this Saturday the second campaign to deliver trees within the framework of the MOP-Fovial Verde Environmental Compensation Program .

”This has never been done. Before, only road projects were built. We now include environmental compensation. We have a space that was built to produce different plants and sow them in the streets and highways of our country”, Rodriguez Herrera stated.

The program includes several components, among which the production of plants in the institutional nursery located on the El Litoral highway, Costa del Sol detour Km. 46.2, El Rosario, La Paz. This year 200,000 plants will be produced, of which Fovial has planted more than 56,000 to date.

“We are in the Cafetalón, in the Daniel Hernández park, in Santa Tecla. We will be in Santa Ana, in Parque Libertad. In Sonsonate, in the Rafael Campos park and in San Miguel in the Joaquín Guzmán park,” the minister explained.

For his part, the director of Fovial stated that “We have more than 76 crews whose goal, apart from cleaning, is planting plants”.

In addition, there is a permanent reforestation campaign with crews that carry out tree planting activities in winter, irrigation in summer, fertilization, spraying, pruning, and cleaning in protected natural areas, rights of way, schools, and spaces suitable for reforestation.

