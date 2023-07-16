the particular look of Iván Ovalle on television

The singer and composer of Vallenato music Iván Ovalle surprised his followers on social networks not only with his new song ‘Dama blanca’, but also with the clothes he wore to promote the single on a regional channel.

Dress with neon yellow pants and shirt with black stripes and ballsthe singer-songwriter came to the city of Barranquilla accompanied by his group to sing and talk about the single that was released on July 7 on digital platforms.

“Training and practicing to start with #damablanca”, Iván Ovalle wrote on his social networks where he is seen dancing on the recording set.

The comments about her outfit did not wait and many of her followers and lovers of Vallenato music compared her look to a passion fruit. Others compared it to the style of manager Joaquín Guillén, who is also a lover of prints and extravagances.

“The bottom of the pot where the passion fruit juice was made”, “My humble opinion: a key, a tuxedo or a whole suit would do you good. You are a gentleman, not a teenager” and “Not even Joaco Guillen dared so much”were some of the comments.

