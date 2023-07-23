Morat returns to Paraguay in a single show on October 27

Within the framework of the tour called Si Ayer Fuera Hoy, the Colombian band returns to Paraguay in a single show to be held on October 27 at the Jockey Club.

The tour bears the name of his fourth album, which contains his latest singles such as Lost call, Pariswith Duki: 506, with Juanes; either get out alivetogether with Feid, songs that come to present live. In addition, there will be no shortage of their well-known successes in a night that promises to once again unleash the euphoria of their Paraguayan fans, like that first visit to the country to a full house in September 2019.

The impact that this band has had in recent years is overwhelming and the group made up of Juan Pablo Isaza, Juan Pablo Villamil, Martín Vargas and Simón Vargas, does not stop growing. With over 15 million monthly listeners on Spotify, I have to stomp on the music scene. After the release of this fourth album at the end of last year, so far in 2023, the band has been performing on stages throughout Latin America and Spain.

It should be noted that in reference to this fourth record work, the band expressed on their networks: “If yesterday were today, the greatness of the artists would be in their concerts, not in their social networks.” But not everything was critical of the current industry and they added: “If yesterday were today, music in Spanish would not be heard in so many places in the world, and in that sense, if yesterday were today, perhaps we would not be here.”

Ticketing

Tickets are now available at all Ticketea points and through the website www.ticketea.com.py en its EXCLUSIVE PRE-SALE FOR ITAÚ CUSTOMERS phase with costs from Gs. 151,200.Once this exclusive lot is exhausted, it will go to the next stage, which will be the general sale with costs from Gs.168,000, and so on until reaching its final price.

MORAT – IF YESTERDAY WAS TODAY World Tour 23 is an event for the whole family. Minors up to 8 years of age do not pay to enter the Campo Vip, Campo General and Platea sectors, accompanied by their responsible adult with a ticket.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

