More abandoned than Eduardo Santos

The situation in the outskirts of the ‘Sierra Nevada’ stadium in Santa Martain which the state of abandonment in which it is found is evident, as recorded by the graphs in which it is seen the weed that passes two meters in height and that almost completely covers the walls of the façade, which in addition to giving it a bad appearance, becomes a den of dangerous animals and a threat to spectators who are thinking of going to witness the coastal classic between Unión and Atlético Junior to be played in the next few days.

Added to this is the destruction of the park, which includes a mini court that was built on the outskirts and that It is not used due to its distance from the town center. The call is for the administration of the sports venue to take into account that it is new and, as such, it needs permanent maintenance. TOyes, he is already worse than Eduardo Santos! Photo THE INFORMER

