Original title: The First Chinese Filmmakers Camping Concert of More Fun Gala will be held on August 22

The 12th Beijing International Film Festival will be held in Beijing from August 13 to 20. More Fun Gala’s first camping concert for Chinese filmmakers will also be held in Beijing on August 22.

Since its inception, the Beijing International Film Festival has been adhering to the theme of “sharing resources and achieving a win-win future”. It is an important platform to promote the development of China‘s film industry and industry, and to enhance cultural exchanges, transactions and cooperation between Chinese and foreign films and even the world. More Fun Gala’s first Chinese filmmakers’ camping concert takes “movie music” as the core link, based on artistry, sense of the times, and richness. Music lovers, show its unique beauty of light and shadow and the beauty of music.

Content innovation, stunning appearance

The 12th Beijing International Film Festival Concert Series Events More Fun Gala The first Chinese filmmakers camping concert was jointly organized by Beijing Shanhe Yongding Film and Television Culture Media Co., Ltd. and Song Chuanghui (Beijing) Brand Culture Development Co., Ltd., Beijing Zhigong Party Supported by the Huairou District Branch Committee and co-organized by Beijing Jinguduo Culture Communication Co., Ltd. and Beijing Guantong Interactive Brand Culture Communication Co., Ltd., the first Chinese filmmakers innovatively built around filmmakers and film music by adopting the popular offline camping activities. Camping concert.

It is understood that this camping concert will break the conventional one-way publicity form, create a wild luxury camping site by natural landscapes, and incorporate popular camping games into the design of the links to create a relaxed and pleasant atmosphere for guests to communicate and interact. At the same time, professional singers and musicians will be invited to splendidly interpret the classic movie music, and relive the exciting movie plots together. Inject more vitality into the 12th Beijing International Film Festival through high-quality, youthful, and highly interactive content design.

Big coffee gathered to discuss development

In accordance with the requirements of normalized epidemic prevention and control and integrated innovation development, this filmmaker’s camping concert adopts the form of directional invitation and closed-door reception, and invites relevant guests from the industry to attend this wonderful “art appointment”.

According to the organizer, the guests to be invited to the event include representatives of the Huairou District Government of Beijing, representatives of the Jordanian Embassy in China, representatives of the Jordan Tourism Bureau, major platforms in the online audio-visual industry, and related persons from film and television production companies. At that time, the leaders of the Beijing Songzhuang Art Development Foundation and other corporate executives from different industries will also come to seek a new trend in the field of film, music and culture.

As a national strategic partner of More Fun Gala, Sohu Hujiao Cultural Tourism will jointly create a series of multi-brand experience activities in line with the national family lifestyle, and strive to create the first brand of content innovation in the cultural tourism industry.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: