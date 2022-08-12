Home Entertainment Salman Rushdie attacked in New York
Salman Rushdie attacked in New York

Salman Rushdie attacked in New York

The Fatwa had already reached him in 1988 immediately after the publication of the famous book “Satanic Verses”. Plus, for whoever killed him there was a bounty of over $ 3 million. And so today they attacked him. Writer Salman Rushdie, 75, managed to get up on his own from the stage at the Chautauqua Institution in New York State after being wounded in the neck. The assailant was blocked, but at the moment his condition is not clear, even if – from what we learn – he was promptly accompanied to the hospital for investigations on his injuries.

The aggression

A photo taken immediately after the assault shows a security officer with his hands on Rushdie’s chest while another holds his legs raised in the air. Immediately after the attack, in fact, he was rescued by the people present who raised his legs high, presumably to get more blood to the brain.

Hundreds of people attended the Chautauqua Institution, New York State, to attend the writer’s lecture as part of a literary festival. All were evacuated immediately after the attack.

Attacker

New York State Police have confirmed that the writer’s suspected assailant is in law enforcement custody. The man, it was reported, reached the stage during the literary event and attacked Rushdie and the event moderator. A state law enforcement officer, in charge of the security of the event, immediately took the suspect into custody.

