More prepared to face the risks of using the Internet

Making the children and adolescents of the department have the basic knowledge to protect themselves when accessing social networks, interactive games, applications and the Internet, is the main objective of the Government of Risaralda through the Secretary of Information Technology. Information and Communication, with the “Digital Security for Children and Adolescents” program.

This project aimed at young people from the Educational Institutions of the municipalities of Risaralda, which began the previous year, is resumed this year by the ICT Secretariat, following the guidelines of Governor Victor Manuel Tamayo, to teach children to protect themselves from the risks and dangers that can be presented on the internet.

Young people from grades 7 and 8 of the Los Andes Educational Institution in Dosquebradas, were sensitized to the dangers that can be found on the Internet, allowing them to know the data that can be shared, the risk of mistreating or bullying their classmates by social networks, the dangers and care they should have on the internet, among others.

For the Secretary of Information and Communication Technologies, Viviana Morales Tabares, it is essential to work from the ICT Secretariat of the Government of Risaralda in the Safety of children and Adolescents of the department on the Internet. “For the ICT Secretariat it is essential to provide support to children and adolescents, they are the future of our department. With the Digital Security for Children and Adolescents strategy, we are providing the possibility for our children to have the necessary tools, thus being able to surf the Internet safely and appropriately according to their ages; We are not only teaching them the dangers to which they may be exposed and how to anticipate them, but also the different types of applications that they can use and that contribute to their personal growth”.