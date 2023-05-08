Home » PGR in charge of collecting a fine for those who did not vote in the general elections
PGR in charge of collecting a fine for those who did not vote in the general elections

PGR in charge of collecting a fine for those who did not vote in the general elections

People who did not justify why they did not go to vote on Sunday, April 30, on the day of the general elections, will pay a fine, the Attorney General of the Republic, Rodrigo Barrios, informed this Wednesday.

He explained in the Paraguay Puede program that the institution under his charge will be responsible for collecting fines from citizens who did not justify their absence at the time of casting their vote.

He mentioned that once the list of those sanctioned and the register of voters sanctioned for not voting are published, the State Attorney General’s Office will proceed to collect the fine.


