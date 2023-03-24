Specialist dealer PASTERNAK celebrates the 70th year of founding

On April 1, 1953, friends and business partners Wilhelm Zywietz and Günter Pasternak founded a retail store for household, sanitary and heating technology in Bochum. Today, the sons of the founders continue to run the company as two independent companies. Mr. Michael Pasternak is now taking the 70th year of the company’s founding as an opportunity to celebrate with his customers and to offer them a full program of household technology over two days. Celebrate with us on Friday and Saturday, March 31st and April 1st, 2023!

Discover, try and enjoy

Numerous brand manufacturers are on site with their own employees to present the latest product innovations and to answer questions in personal discussions. Various special tastings and promotions invite you to try and try things out. For example, show cooking with appliances and kitchen professionals from Bora, Gaggenau, Miele and V-ZUG takes place in several places in the large kitchen exhibition. At two other stations you can find out everything about the advantages of the new Bosch Cookit and the electric grills from Weber. The Jura brand serves freshly prepared coffee and espresso specialties from their high-quality fully automatic machines and the refrigeration specialist Liebherr tastes well-tempered wines from their special wine refrigerators.

Pleasure for eyes and ears

Getting advice, discovering and enjoying is also on the program in the home entertainment department. A treat for the eyes and ears awaits visitors here. The TV and audio specialists from LG, Samsung, Audioblock and Revox are looking forward to interesting discussions. In addition, two of the brand’s event trucks are parked right outside the front door. But there are also real everyday helpers to be discovered. Be it for personal body care or laundry care. Laurastar shows in action how even the tiresome work of ironing can be done much faster and with less wear on clothing. In addition, customers can look forward to some products at greatly reduced prices.

Show cooking in the kitchen exhibition. Photo: PASTERNAK

The program at a glance

Show cooking with appliances and kitchen professionals from Bora, Gaggenau, Miele and V-ZUG

Demonstrations of Bosch Cookit and Weber electric grills

Coffee tasting with Jura

Wine tasting with Liebherr

TV and audio advice with LG, Revox and in the extra event trucks from Samsung and Audioblock

and much more …