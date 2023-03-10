If you want to be well positioned here, you need specialist knowledge and solutions. With the help of competent e-commerce mentoring, you can keep track of your business, your finances and your freedom in this growing and highly competitive market.

E-commerce mentoring advises, teaches and supports

A healthy e-commerce business thrives on low costs and high sales at the same time. These are generated by good products, wide-ranging, cheap advertising and, above all, by an inviting online shop. What sounds easy is a big challenge for many online shop operators. That’s why more and more people with an ecommerce business are looking for coaching programs to help them grow their business.

Die Academy can be considered best practice here. Behind the concept are 8 experts who have the knowledge of over 10 years of online marketing and have summarized their experience in a compact way. They impart their knowledge to their customers in numerous modules, each with several lessons and many hours of video material. 8FDA Academy also offers access to a VIP group and weekly live calls on the large topic of e-commerce!

The course is based on the Academy videos. They provide the course participants with in-depth knowledge on topics such as financial planning, mindset, founding knowledge, product search, shop development, tax issues, Facebook & TikTok Ads, money management, SEO, organization or skills & tools.

The vision that the team is pursuing is as simple as it is complex, namely to offer course participants “something that really bears fruit” as Mauri from 8FDA describes it.

Cost reduction through nearby fulfillment center

A competent coaching offer is never limited to the pure transfer of knowledge, but rather supports online retailers in concrete terms in reducing costs. This can e.g. B. through its own fulfillment center, which is available to customers. Such a service is an absolute unique selling point and shows a high level of commitment. Customers can use a warehouse without having to invest in advance.

Such a fulfillment center is groundbreaking, especially in view of the increasingly problematic China dropshipping concept. Due to the far away production sites in China, there are long shipping times, which are further extended by bureaucratic hurdles and international financial transactions. A fulfillment center located in Europe not only shortens time periods, but also achieves financial relief for online shop operators.

Comprehensive care without financial burden

Anyone who has completed the Academy videos becomes a member of a community. The 8FDA family meets on Telegram, where over 1,700 people are registered as followers. There are more than 250 community members on the Discord platform. An exclusive Discord server is available here.

The essential elements of a high-quality coaching program usually include weekly live calls, during which questions can be asked. In addition, course participants have the opportunity to address problems. 1:1 support is available for anyone who wants intensive cooperation. Such close contact with experts can prove to be helpful, especially with regard to the financial aspects of an e-commerce business. The financial burden for spa participants is extremely low, since the cost of the master’s course is only 49 euros per month.

The company is once again a sponsor of the TikTok Meetup, which is now taking place again at the same time as Affiliate World in Dubai at the end of February. The Affiliate World will take place in Dubai, Barcelona & Bangkok in 2023, making it the world’s largest trade fair in the field of online marketing.

Successful sales show the potential of good coaching concepts

With the knowledge on which the master’s course is based, 25 million euros have already been generated. Despite the recent foundation, course participants have already achieved a total turnover of 5 million euros. Impressive figures that show the potential of a high-quality coaching concept, also with a view to the finances of online shops.