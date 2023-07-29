More than 10 schools have delivered Drummund in La Jagua de Ibirico

Within the framework of its commitment to contribute to educational quality in its areas of influence, Drummond Ltd., in alliance with local administrations, works on projects for the construction, reconstruction, adaptation and provision of schools.

“From Drummond we continue to strengthen the institutional and community capacity of the education sector in the municipalities of the area of ​​influence. From the local administration they are sowing progress in rural and urban areas, reducing inequalities in school infrastructure. Having adequate school environments has a direct impact on the academic results and development of children and young people”, highlighted Yilda Tatiana Pineda, senior supervisor of community relations at Drummond Ltd.

The most recent delivery, the Divino Niño School, in the village of La Guarumera, had an investment of more than 682 million pesos and included the construction of two new classrooms, a student dining room, sanitary batteries and provision of school furniture.

“This school, built by the Drummond company, helps to improve the quality of life of this community, especially that of the students. The conditions it was in were not the best and today we found an absolute change that of course helps us meet some goals in the development plan, because we have delivered many schools with Drummond,” said Ovelio Jiménez, mayor of La Jaguar of Ibirico.

The work, with which Drummond contributes to the fulfillment of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal number four, Quality Education, directly and indirectly benefits 150 inhabitants of the village.

“We thank the Drummond company for having contributed their grain of sand so that this school could be built. It is very satisfying for us and for the surrounding villages, which will also benefit”, thanked Luis Hernández, president of Asojunta.

The rural area of ​​the municipality of La Jagua de Ibirico has benefited from the intervention of 11 schools under construction, improvement of infrastructure and endowment: Escuela Martín Emilio Hernández, from the village of Altos de las Flores; North Argentina School, from the North Argentina sidewalk; Zumbador School, from the village of Zumbador Alto; La Libertad School, in the village of La Libertad; La Esmeralda School, in the village of La Esmeralda; Tolima School, from the Tolima village; San Isidro School, from the San Isidro village; La Lucha School, in the village of La Estrella; Las Ánimas School, in the village of Las Ánimas; Caño Adentro School, in the Caño Adentro village, and Divino Niño School, in the La Guarumera village.

Soon, the mining company will be delivering another school in La Jagua de Ibirico, located in the village of Argentina Sur, in the village of La Victoria de San Isidro.

