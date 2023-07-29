Lazio, idea Fred of Manchester United: the details

Among the names that the biancocelesti are observing to strengthen the midfield, there is also that of Fred from Manchester United. The Brazilian’s contract expires in 2024: there is competition from Galatasaray

With the farewell of Milinkovic-Savicthe Lazio focuses its attention on profiles that can strengthen the midfield. Waiting for developments on the front Sowwith the Eintracht player having to choose between Lazio e Sevillethe new name is that of Fred of the Manchester United.

Fred-Lazio, the costs of the operation

Manchester United’s claim is by about 15 million euros. The British are waiting for one official offer by the biancocelesti: the Brazilian’s contract expires in 2024. The salary is around 3 million eurosbut there is competition from the Galatasaray. Clear ideas from a tactical point of view for Sarri, with Sow who could act as midfielderand Fred da director.

Fred’s numbers at United

Arrived in England in 2018 from Shakhtar per 60 million euros, took the field with the Red Devils shirt on 213 occasions. In his English experience he has so far scored 14 goals and 19 assists: last season he was the protagonist of 56 games in all competitions, scoring 6 goals and as many assists.

