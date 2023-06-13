More than 100 dead in Nigeria river boat accident

The boat sank while bringing families back from a wedding in Kwara state, police and local authorities said on Tuesday. A police spokesman spoke to the AFP of 103 dead and 100 survivors of the accident.

Several eyewitnesses also reported many fatalities. Umar Bologi, the traditional leader of the region’s Nupe ethnic group, told the BBC on Tuesday that at least 150 people are believed to have died in the tragedy.

Nothing was initially known about the reason for the accident. However, similar ship accidents with many fatalities are not uncommon in Nigeria. The reason is often overloaded and poorly maintained ships. The Niger is the largest river in Nigeria and the third longest river in Africa.

