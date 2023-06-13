Need to run to the bathroom immediately after eating: why?

Running to the bathroom right after eating can be really frustrating and certainly not a pleasant feeling.

Do you need to go to the bathroom immediately after every meal? This is not a healthy habit. If this happens to you regularly, you should immediately take a check. For many, it is not only worrisome but also debilitating.

After eating some food, it takes about 6-8 hours because it passes through the stomach and large intestine, where it goes for further digestion, assimilation and absorption. It is after everything is digested or removed from the body. So if you think that the foods you eat are excreted within hours, then you are wrong.

The urge to go to the toilet after a meal is often called gastrocolic reflex. In this case a response is triggered in the colon once the food is eaten and leads to contractions of the latter, which pushes the digested food into the body towards the rectum for defecation. Often people with the syndromeirritable bowel have a greater response to this disorder.

Going to the bathroom after meals: what are the causes

Therefore, contrary to what is thought, the feces that will come out will be related to the food ingested 1-2 days before. There are various causes that induce the gastrocolic reflex in an individual and create the need for relief soon after eating food. According to experts, the common causes they are: food allergies or intolerances, anxiety, gastritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other underlying medical conditions.

Apart from these, also a change in the gut microbiome can cause reflex. This can happen due to an infection. Many research studies have also associated diabetes with the disorder. Experts also attribute consumption of spicy foods or carbonated drinks, smoking, alcohol, poor eating habits, less physical activity, certain medications and dairy products as reasons for this unwanted bowel movement.

Doctors usually prescribe medicines such as antispasmodici to control the gastrocolic reflex. However, in case you want to keep it at bay without medicines, you can. THE lifestyle changes and dietary habits can help control this unwanted colonic contraction.

Simply put, you have to stay a lot be careful what you eat. If you are consuming spicier foods or if you smoke a lot, try to minimize. Getting enough sleep and drinking lots of water is also recommended by health experts. A healthy and balanced diet and regular exercises have been shown to be able to cure the problems related tointestine.