Apartment for rent near Vuk’s monument for 700 euros Info

The apartment for rent is located near the Wolf Monument.

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić/Facebook/screenshot

“A 45 square meter apartment near the Wolf Monument is for rent. The apartment has a separate bedroom, it is very bright and nicely arranged. Suitable for a married couple or a student. The rent is 700 euros. it was published on the “Rental of apartments in Belgrade and surroundings” page, Kurir writes.

The landlord posted photos along with the description, but it also caused an avalanche of comments. “Is this apartment made of gold, so it is so hidden?”, “I wonder which student in Serbia can afford an apartment of 700 euros per month?”are just some of the comments from users of the social network.

One user also wrote that the price of the apartment will be 250 euros when the Russians leave Belgrade.

