Martincová finished her game in Nottingham, even the legend failed to return

Czech tennis player Tereza Martincová lost 6:7, 6:3 and 6:7 to the British Jodie Anna Burrage in the first round in Nottingham, and she will not repeat last year’s semi-final participation on the grass there. Five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams failed in her first match on grass in two years. The American tennis player lost in the opening round of the tournament in Hertogenbosch 6:3, 6:7, 2:6 to the young Swiss Céline Naefová, who, like her, started thanks to a free card from the organizers.

