Home » Martincová finished her game in Nottingham, even the legend failed to return
Sports

Martincová finished her game in Nottingham, even the legend failed to return

by admin

Czech tennis player Tereza Martincová lost 6:7, 6:3 and 6:7 to the British Jodie Anna Burrage in the first round in Nottingham, and she will not repeat last year’s semi-final participation on the grass there. Five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams failed in her first match on grass in two years. The American tennis player lost in the opening round of the tournament in Hertogenbosch 6:3, 6:7, 2:6 to the young Swiss Céline Naefová, who, like her, started thanks to a free card from the organizers.

See also  Robbio scrambles Legnano and immediately drives out the shadows. Pozzi is super with 26 points

You may also like

he was about to lose his leg

Standfest takes over coaching job in Altach

Inter, Inzaghi asks for guarantees: from Koulibaly to...

Zhu Jiner “disguises as a man” to compete...

Sport: justice, capital gains and mandates in CDM...

“There is no point in running to the...

Nick Kyrgios and Venus Williams lose on their...

Goalkeeper Icon Grand Plan! The Czech wants to...

Jokic will go to Shenzhen to participate in...

stop to appeals and rankings changed during the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy