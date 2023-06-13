the city prepares parades and a rock for the festivities

From the municipality of Catriel they reported that they are already preparing all the activities to celebrate the 124th anniversary of the city. already announced What will the schedule that will take place this coming Monday, June 19, be like?

This coming Monday, June 19, the town will meet their 124th anniversary. It was founded in 1899.

All activities to celebrate will take place during the afternoon of the holiday. From The official act and the parade will take place at 3:00 p.m. that can be enjoyed in Chubut and Albania streets, in front of “Los Mendocinos” square.

Then from 9:45 p.m., the discovery of the plaque is expected to the appointment of the municipal multipurpose room (sum).

And from 22 will begin the Great Peña Anniversary that the city prepares at the SUM facilities on Avenida San Martín. Different groups will participate in this event and there will be activities for the whole family.

Who will be at the great Peña Aniversario in Catriel

As detailed from the municipality, during the rock you can enjoy a show presented by ESDA (Dance School) and there will be a presentation by ACAM.

You can also participate in a workshop for seniors and the presentation of the band will be in charge of FRIEND.

There will also be four musical shows, among which will be the folk ensemble Umbral, the payador Juan Parada Curbello, La Figueschetti and Amanecer Campero.

The schedule released by the municipality.

The municipality of Catriel summons institutions and companies to participate in the 124th anniversary

From the municipal Executive they spread the call so that institutions and companies participate in the traditional parade for the 124th Anniversary of the city.

The Municipality of Catriel informed that the call to so that they can be present next Monday, June 19.

Those interested must send the review of the company or institution and complete the corresponding form, they can carry out the process by clicking here.

They assured that the call will be open until Wednesday June 14.

