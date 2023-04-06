A situation “complex but stable” per Silvio Berlusconiwho is “always vigilant” while doctors are trying to re-establish proper oxygenation of the blood to relieve the stress of cardiovascular system and respiratory. To awaken “great concern” are in particular the blood problems due to a form of leukemiafor which Wednesday started the chemotherapy. This is the picture traced by health sources after the first night of hospitalization from circles close to the former prime minister, assisted at the San Raffaele hospital in intensive therapy cardio-thoraco-vascular after having accused respiratory distress since dawn on Wednesday. The lung problem would be a consequence of leukemia.

The analyzes carried out by the team, coordinated by your personal doctor Alberto Zangrillothey returned this clinical scenarioaccording to the Corriere della Sera. A complex situation, in fact, but apparently stabilized during the first day of hospitalization. There is worry for the health of the leader of Forza Italia, because the complications triggered by the disease are particularly debilitating for an 86-year-old who, moreover, two years ago already faced and overcame a bilateral pneumonia due to Covid-19. This is why – by will of the family – a medical bulletin was not released on Wednesday. There was the need to understand how the situation would have evolved during the first hours of treatment, what the reaction would have been drugs administered to Berlusconi.

That Thursday morningas communicated by Forza Italia, phoned the national coordinator Antonio Tajani and spoke with the group leader in the Chamber Paolo Stretcherswith the vice president of the Senate Maurizio Gasparri: “He gave a warm greeting and recommended the best I commit in Parliament, in the government and in Forza Italia because ‘The country needs us!’”. Everyone, reads the note from Forza Italia, “assured him that they will not fail to be any more be carefulloyal and present in following his directionswaiting for it to recover soon and become the again fighter ever”.

On Wednesday, the former prime minister had received a visit from all his children – MarinaPiersilvio, BarbaraEleanor and Luigi – and his brother Paoloin addition to the constant presence of the partner martha fascinates, arrived with him at the San Raffaele on Wednesday morning. Just before midnight, Zangrillo left the San Raffaele without making a statement to the journalists waiting for him outside. “Go to sleep” were the only words addressed by the professor to the reporters. The professor won’t even speak on Thursday: we learn from circles at San Raffaele that at the moment there is no medical bulletin.

But, from circles close to the former knight, a summary has nevertheless arrived of how the night passed: the situation remains “complex but stable”, Berlusconi is “always vigilant” and attempts are being made to re-establish correct blood oxygenation. There lack of oxygen has put stress on your cardiovascular and respiratory systems which you are at risk of infections, including pneumonia which could complicate the big picture. For Berlusconi a hospitalization of several days after the five days spent in the ward between 24 and 30 March were not decisive.

The former prime minister had returned home, where he spent Palm Sunday. From Arcore he had thanked for the messages received during his hospitalization, having himself photographed with a beard threadperhaps for the first time in his political life. “I’ve already returned to work on the main themes of these days,” she assured. Then the disease returned to weaken itthe rush to the hospital and thewait to understand if the last health problem will be overcome.