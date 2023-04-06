When it comes to instant messaging platforms, although there are a hundred flowers blooming now, including Line, WeChat, Telegram, and Signal, WhatsApp is always the most used by people, and it seems to have become a part of life. Think about it, many people used to stop using WhatsApp and switch to Telegram Signal, but in the end it was really so easy to use WhatsApp? You may need to use WhatsApp for work, and the habits of users over the years are also one of the influencing factors. If you want to switch, the people around you may not think so. Friends 100 and 1000 continue to use WhatsApp, and you will be forced to return to WhatsApp in the end.

WhatsApp for Android turns iOS

Since Meta acquired WhatsApp in February 2014, many new features have been added, but the user interface has not changed much, especially the Android version. However, recently WhatsApp finally thought of making some changes in the Android version of the UI. According to the latest WhatsApp Beta 2.23.8.4 version, it can be seen that WhatsApp will redesign the user interface for Android users, including adding a navigation bar at the bottom, just like the iOS version. “Call”, “Community”, “Dialogue” and “Settings”, Android will have a similar design, mainly due to the lack of a “setting”.

And this change will enhance the consistency between different platforms, because the WhatsApp interface on iOS has always been quite different from the interface on Android, so when iOS users want to switch to Android, or Android users After switching to iOS, it may be uncomfortable to use WhatsApp again, so many Android users hope that WhatsApp will change. Now WhatsApp has heard it, listened to user opinions and taken corresponding actions, and this change is believed to improve the WhatsApp user experience. This change is currently in beta testing, and WhatsApp will push this new interface to Android users around the world in a future update.