With the release of the latest film AIR, directed by Ben Affleck and starring Matt Damon, the world can see how Nike signed Michael Jordan through the big screen. To celebrate the release of the film, eBay held a special event and pop-up store in Chicago, and prepared a full set of 1985 Air Jordan 1 OG ancestor series sneakers for auction.

The full set of products is provided by the seller bigtacman, including 20 pairs of Air Jordan 1 OG original series sneakers from 1985, including low-top version and AJKO series models. The starting price is $150,000. It comes with a tag label and original shoe box, which is definitely a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for those who love to collect Jordan Brand shoes.

Interested readers may wish to check eBay, the bidding will end on April 15th.

