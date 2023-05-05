Home » More than 1,200 films were submitted to the Matsalu festival
More than 1,200 films were submitted to the Matsalu festival

MAFF organizer Silvia Lotman. Photo: Arvo Tarmula

More than 1,200 films from more than a hundred countries were submitted to the Matsalu Nature Film Festival.

“There are also a couple of Estonian films, which we are particularly happy about, but for the time being we will not reveal whose they are,” said Silvia Lotman, the main organizer of the festival. Screening of the received screenplays has not started yet, because the deadline has just fallen. “But it can be seen that the competition is strong – there are many countries and collaborative films of several countries. The picture is colorful,” said Lotman.

In different years, the festival program has included 60-100 films, this time 60 will be selected. “If there are still very good films, we will complete 60,” said Lotman.

The 21st Matsalu nature film festival will take place from September 20 to October 1 in Lihula and in many places across Estonia. The festival was founded in 2003 by the then Lihula municipality, Matsalu National Park and the Estonian Nature Foundation.

