How are the 4G projects going in the country?

A construction progress of 70.85% is registered by the 29 projects of fourth generation roads in different regions of the country, reported the National Infrastructure Agency. In Huila, one of the projects has already been delivered and the other is advancing with an execution of 7%.

Huíla Newspaper, wheel

By: Gloria Camargo

The development of fourth generation or 4G projects in Colombia is advancing. The National Infrastructure Agency (ANI) recently reported that these projects are in an execution phase of 70.85% on average.

The ANI highlighted the importance of these infrastructure works for the country’s economic growth and connectivity in the various regions. Capital investment (capex) has injected around $40.81 trillion into the country’s economy for the execution of 4G projects, according to reference prices for December 2022.

In addition, the generation of employment in the construction of these projects has been significant, with 167,400 jobs created. The ANI stressed that road infrastructure is essential for the development of the regions, connectivity and the improvement of the quality of life of the inhabitants.

The government, for its part, has proposed to advance in intermodality and increase productivity in the different sectors of the economy, since these projects are a source of employment, investment and tourism.

The 4G projects in Colombia are intended to improve the country’s road infrastructure and improve connectivity between the various regions. In total, there are 29 projects that cover more than 8,000 kilometers of roads, which will be modernized, expanded and built.

Among the most outstanding works are the Ruta del Sol, Autopista al Mar 1 and 2, Autopista Bogotá-Villavicencio, Vías del Nus and the Pacific Connection 1, among others. These projects also include the construction of bridges, tunnels and the implementation of technology to improve road safety on the roads.

4G projects have a direct impact on the country’s economy, since they improve connectivity between different regions, reduce transportation costs and increase competitiveness. They are also expected to encourage tourism in the country, as many of the projects are aimed at improving the connection to the tourist regions.

completed projects

Colombia’s 4G infrastructure program continues to advance in its goal of modernizing and improving the country’s roads. According to the Ministry of Transport, several projects are underway, some already well advanced, while others are close to delivery. The most recent data indicates that five of the projects are in a stage of development that exceeds 50%, which is excellent news for the country.

The most advanced projects are: Autopista al Río Magdalena 2 with 50.61%, Accesos Norte a Bogotá with 78.71%, Pamplona – Cúcuta with 85.43%, Cambao – Manizales with 79.27% ​​and Villavicencio – Yopal with an advance of 82.97%. These projects will not only improve Colombia’s road infrastructure, but will also generate employment for local communities.

Among the projects that have generated the most employment are Pasto – Rumichaca with close to 24,772 jobs, Villavicencio – Yopal with 23,203 jobs, Pacífico 1 with more than 16,000, and the IP Chirajara – Fundadores in the Bogotá-Villavicencio corridor with 14,651. These data demonstrate the positive impact that infrastructure investment has on the Colombian economy and society.

To date, ten projects of the 4G program have been delivered, including the Cartagena – Barranquilla and the Circunvalar de la Prosperidad, between Cartagena and Barranquilla, Puerta de Hierro – Palmar de Varela and Carreto – Cruz del Viso, in the departments of Sucre , Bolívar and Atlántico, Rumichaca – Pasto, department of Nariño, Pacífico 2 in the department of Antioquia, Girardot – Honda – Puerto Salgar, which runs through the departments of Cundinamarca, Caldas and Tolima, NUS roads for road interconnection between Medellín, the northeast of Antioquia, Magdalena Medio and the Caribbean ports, Autopista Mar 1 in the department of Antioquia, Neiva – Espinal – Girardot, between the departments of Huila and Tolima, Chirajara – Fundadores, in the departments of Meta and Cundinamarca and Transversal del Sisga, area of ​​influence of the project in the departments of Cundinamarca, Boyacá and Casanare.

Projects in 2023

In what is expected of the current term, the construction of important road infrastructure projects in Colombia is already progressing. According to the National Infrastructure Agency (ANI) there have been important advances in 4G megaprojects in the country.

Among the projects that stand out are the Highway to the Magdalena River 2, the North Accesses to Bogotá, the Pamplona-Cúcuta highway, the Cambao-Manizales highway and the Villavicencio-Yopal highway.

In addition, it has been reported that the projects that have generated the most employment in the country are the Pasto-Rumichaca highway, with about 24,772 jobs, and the Villavicencio-Yopal highway, with 23,203 jobs.

On the other hand, Colombia is also advancing in the construction of 5G concessions and in the structuring of new megaprojects for a second wave of this program. According to the ANI, this year three key megaways for the country’s infrastructure would be contracted.

Among the megavías that are expected for this year are the Villeta-Guaduas highway, which is located in the Bogotá-Medellín corridor; the Pasto-Popayán highway, which will respond to the emergency on the Pan-American highway; and the Sogamoso-Aguazul highway, which will reduce travel times between Casanare, Meta and Boyacá.

As for the department, the concessionaire Ruta al Sur SAS of the Santana-Mocoa-Neiva Project, signed Addendum No. 10 to the Concession Contract under the PPP scheme No. 012 of 2015 with the ANI. , maintenance, operation, rehabilitation and financing of works of the Santana-Mocoa-Neiva road corridor, with a length of 456 kilometers.

The highway project seeks to improve the connection between the interior of the country and the neighboring country of Ecuador, through the department of Putumayo. The construction of this highway will reduce the journey from Bogotá to Quito from 26 to 20 hours. The project covers 16 municipalities belonging to the departments of Huila, Media bota Caucana and Putumayo, and has a 7% progress in regards to the seven functional units.