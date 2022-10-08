AREZZO – They formed themselves in the Arezzo prison in the afternoon Alessandro Albertoni e Luca Vanneschisentenced to three years in the Supreme Court on 7 October 2021 for attempted sexual violence against the Genoese student Martina Rossi.

Martina Rossi died at the age of 20, on 3 August 2011, falling from the terrace of a hotel room in Palma de Mallorca, wanting to escape the two who were staying in the same structure. Albertoni and Vanneschi after the conviction of the Supreme Court had asked the social services for probation.

“The only procedural truth that appears to be confirmed in the evaluation of the many clues examined appears to be that of the attempted sexual violence”, wrote the Supreme Court judges in the reasons with which they confirmed the sentence inflicted on the two defendants on appeal. Exactly one year has passed since then and so far Albertoni and Vanneschi have not even begun to serve that sentence, as the girl’s father had pointed out, Bruno Rossialready last March.

Martina Rossi was on vacation with two friends. More than 11 years have passed since the day of her death, filed by the Spanish judiciary as a suicide. In all this time, five sentences have been pronounced in Italy. In 2018 the court of Arezzo sentenced both Vanneschi and Albertoni to six years in prison, then acquitted on appeal. Decision rejected by the Supreme Court, which ordered a new second degree trial in which the two – with the second charge, death as a result of another crime – were sentenced to three years. Verdict finally confirmed by the Supreme Court a year ago.

And in these twelve months it also happened that Coni awarded Albertoni a sporting merit for merits in motocross. The reaction of Martina Rossi’s family and public opinion then led Coni to revoke the recognition.