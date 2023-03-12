The Gaira Coliseum was the setting for the sports and recreational activities that took place in an atmosphere of friendship and camaraderie.

For a week, more than 2,000 boys, girls, adolescents and young people from Locality 3 enjoyed activities that took place within the framework of the Recreational Sports Festival organized by the Alcaldia of Santa Marta and the Government of Magdalena.

The activities were concentrated in the Gaira Coliseum, a scene that is a legacy of the Bolivarian Games 2017and that offered the optimal conditions for the development of the events of this festival, which was carried out at the initiative of the governor of Magdalena, Carlos Caicedo, the mayoress of Santa Marta, Virna Johnson and the decor, under the direction of Armando Otero.

The festival fulfilled the objectives of uniting and integrating the students of the Gaira schools, offering them a space for recreation and fun.

IED students Simon Bolivar de GairaI.E.D. Camilo Torres, I.E.D. Beatriz Gutierrez de Vives y New Hope Mixed High Schoolthey participated in recreational and sports tournaments, in which traditional games such as the game of strikeout or ball and punch were also rescued.

The boys and girls shared with their classmates from other schools and established new friendships while enjoying sports and healthy recreation.