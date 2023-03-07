According to records of the Federal Revenue (Secretary of Fiscal Revenue), in the dry port of Foz de Yguazú (Brazil), throughout the year 2022, a total of 201,262 trucks were released. With these numbers, the Three Borders region once again had the second largest movement of cargo in all of history.

However, analyzing the data, the flow of cargo trucks in the dry port of Foz, it is perceived that there was less movement compared to 2021. However, the values ​​in dollars of the flow of foreign trade were 12.90% higher in in 2022, compared to the previous year. These results make the dry port the largest in Latin America in cargo movement.

Paulo Bini, delegate of Receita Federal, the problems in the Paraguayan grain harvest were responsible for the fact that the numbers have not been higher. 201,262 trucks were released in 2022, with August being the busiest month, with 18,983 vehicles. Import loads totaled 113,699 vehicles, of which 29,789 came from Argentina and 83,910 from Paraguay.

Approaching each country, we find that the flow of trucks, between exports and imports, totals 155,437 trucks with Paraguay and 45,825 trucks with Argentina. “This shows that the cargo flow carried out with Paraguay represents 72.2% in relation to the total, highlighting its importance of commercial flow”, highlights the report released by Receita Federal.

It adds that during all of 2022, the value of cargo cleared at the port was approximately 6.5 trillion dollars, being 3.7 trillion in exports and 2.8 trillion in imports. These values ​​exceed 2021 by 12.90%, when about 5.7 billion were mobilized.

“The highlight was for exports to Paraguay that totaled 3.04 billion dollars, which represents about 82.28% in relation to all exports that passed through this port,” he adds.

Another part of the Receita Federal report reveals that an infinity of products passed through this port, such as fertilizers, agricultural machinery, among others; while from Argentina they were vehicles, parts and wood. While the goods sent from Paraguay are made up of grains, such as rice, wheat, corn and soybeans, in addition to meat, iron and textiles, and fish, fruits, garlic, olives, cellulose, beans and wheat flour were sent from Argentina.

It is also observed that Foz, has been consolidating every year as a logistics segment and increasing more and more international trade that circulates through this border region.

second bridge

This great movement more than justifies the construction of the second bridge over the Paraná River, which is expected to be operational this year once the complementary works are completed. This walkway will allow to decompress the downtown of Ciudad del Este, which is saturated with the passage of large trucks, whether empty or loaded.