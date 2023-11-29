Home » More than 3 kilometers of traffic jam due to accident involving ten trucks and trucks on A11, probably due to slippery conditions: “Inconvenience will last some time” (Bruges)
News

More than 3 kilometers of traffic jam due to accident involving ten trucks and trucks on A11, probably due to slippery conditions: “Inconvenience will last some time” (Bruges)

by admin

A traffic accident involving several cars occurred on the A11 towards Bruges on Wednesday afternoon near Brugge-Zeehaven. Three people were injured. Emergency services are on site and the highway is currently completely blocked.

Junior Verbeeke and Guy Stevens

Today at 2:35 PM

The accident happened around 1:20 PM on the A11. About ten cars and trucks crashed into each other there. The accident was probably caused by slippery conditions after unexpected hail fell. The low sun may also have played a role. Three people were injured. They were taken to hospital, but all were conscious. The others involved escaped with material damage.

The police, fire brigade and several ambulances are on site and the entire highway is blocked. There is currently more than 3 kilometers of traffic jams from Knokke. The Flemish Traffic Center therefore recommends avoiding the area. “If you drive onto the highway in Knokke, you just get stuck. All those vehicles there have to be towed, which could take a while,” says spokesperson Peter Bruyninckx. It is not yet clear how long the towing works, which started around 2:30 p.m., will last.

The Flemish Traffic Center recommends leaving the road via exit 18 Knokke-Heist and following the letter P. “Or take a long-distance detour. The disruption will continue for some time.”

© Junior Verbeeke

© Junior Verbeeke

© Junior Verbeeke

© Junior Verbeeke

See also  In Chaisang District, Jiangxi Province, 114,380 people in local area completed nucleic acid tests and the test results were negative

You may also like

Special 42 Years El Diario

Focus on stocks with extreme trading volumes on...

Wendy Julieth, Colombian who died in strange circumstances...

What Can we do to keep inner beauty...

ICBF denounces irregularities in 220 contracts

“Why didn’t anyone say that before?” Where legal...

Sacheon Coast Guard rescues 50 people who fell...

Quibdó: 12 alleged members of ‘Los Palmeños’ prosecuted

Dresden: Car rolled into Elbe reappeared

Declaration of the signatories of Charter 77 on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy