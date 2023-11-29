More than 3 kilometers of traffic jam due to accident involving ten trucks and trucks on A11, probably due to slippery conditions: “Inconvenience will last some time” (Bruges)

A traffic accident involving several cars occurred on the A11 towards Bruges on Wednesday afternoon near Brugge-Zeehaven. Three people were injured. Emergency services are on site and the highway is currently completely blocked.

Junior Verbeeke and Guy Stevens

Today at 2:35 PM

The accident happened around 1:20 PM on the A11. About ten cars and trucks crashed into each other there. The accident was probably caused by slippery conditions after unexpected hail fell. The low sun may also have played a role. Three people were injured. They were taken to hospital, but all were conscious. The others involved escaped with material damage.

The police, fire brigade and several ambulances are on site and the entire highway is blocked. There is currently more than 3 kilometers of traffic jams from Knokke. The Flemish Traffic Center therefore recommends avoiding the area. “If you drive onto the highway in Knokke, you just get stuck. All those vehicles there have to be towed, which could take a while,” says spokesperson Peter Bruyninckx. It is not yet clear how long the towing works, which started around 2:30 p.m., will last.

The Flemish Traffic Center recommends leaving the road via exit 18 Knokke-Heist and following the letter P. “Or take a long-distance detour. The disruption will continue for some time.”

