News

Peak and plaque in Medellín Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Find out what the Pico y Placa rotation is for Wednesday, November 29, 2023. Remember that this measure applies to private vehicles (cars, trucks, campers, motocars and ATVs), as well as for motorcycles, mototricycles, tricycles and two-and-only mopeds. four times, in the municipalities of Medellín, Caldas, Sabaneta, La Estrella, Envigado, Itagüí, Bello, Copacabana, Girardota and Barbosa.

This is the restriction:

To see vehicles exempt from license plates and license plates, click here.

Failure to comply with the peak and license plate measure results in the immobilization of the vehicle and a financial penalty of 15 current legal daily minimum wages, equivalent to $500,000.

For exemption reasons that require prior registration, applications must be submitted through www.medellin.gov.co.

Other peak and plate days:

