﻿More than 3 thousand inhabitants will benefit from road recovery works in Gualococti, Morazán

This Sunday, the Municipal Works Directorate (DOM) continues to advance with the work to recover streets in Gualococti, Morazán, benefiting more than 3,000 inhabitants of the sector.

“This Sunday we mobilized to Gualococti, where we have been carrying out work on the #PlanNacionalDeBacheo to recover the cobblestone streets and guarantee that these roads are more passable and safe,” the DOM detailed.

This project seeks to boost the local economy and boost the municipality’s commerce.