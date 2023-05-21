﻿More than 3 thousand inhabitants will benefit from road recovery works in Gualococti, Morazán

20
This Sunday, the Municipal Works Directorate (DOM) continues to advance with the work to recover streets in Gualococti, Morazán, benefiting more than 3,000 inhabitants of the sector.
“This Sunday we mobilized to Gualococti, where we have been carrying out work on the #PlanNacionalDeBacheo to recover the cobblestone streets and guarantee that these roads are more passable and safe,” the DOM detailed.
This project seeks to boost the local economy and boost the municipality’s commerce.
Next PostThey investigate the sale of fake tickets after the tragedy at the Cuscatlán Stadium
See also The pandemic in the United States and many places is in urgent need: fake vaccination cards are rampant, health officials lament "deep waters"-Shangbao Indonesia