The foreigner who stole the heart of Margarita Rosa de Francisco

Margarita Rosa de Francisco, who launched her new book ‘Margarita Goes Alone’ a few months ago, was recently talking about her work with one of her great friends: Pilar Castaño, who has a podcast in which she talks with different celebrities.

Castaño spoke with the Valle del Cauca woman not only about her profession as a writer but also about various topics that somehow touched her personal life. One of them her love life, something that Margarita Rosa never talks about.

It all happened when the woman from Cali said that she liked “difficult books”, at which point Pilar Castaño asked why she thought that, giving space to the question of whether this also applied to their relationship:

“The harder the better? Because I see that man who accompanies you as easy, because I see that he is a good companion who is not at all difficult, ”said Castaño.

Given this, de Francisco confirmed what the interviewee and her great friend mentioned: “Yes, he is a great companion and well, I am not difficult for coexistence… we have been here for 14 years, look, and I thought that no one was going to fit in this life.”

Who is the partner of Margarita Rosa de Francisco?

This is the director of photography Will var der Vlugt, the boyfriend who would end up conquering the heart of ‘La Gaviota’.

The Dutchman, who is a cinematographer, managed to connect very well with the Valle del Cauca. On Will’s social networks, Margarita is one of the muses that appear and stand out in the photographs.