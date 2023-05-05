Home » More than 30 tons of plant material will be removed to save the La Consigna bridge in Maní from collapse – news
News

More than 30 tons of plant material will be removed to save the La Consigna bridge in Maní from collapse – news

by admin
More than 30 tons of plant material will be removed to save the La Consigna bridge in Maní from collapse – news

During the first four months of this year, 377 cases of dengue have been reported in the department of Casanare, in 14 municipalities, of which for this week the municipalities of Monterrey, Tauramena, Villanueva and Orocué are located in the epidemic zone; and in alarm the municipality of Paz de Ariporo.

Of the total cases, the Public Health Surveillance System indicates that 180 (47.7%) correspond to dengue with alarm signs, 197 (52.3%) without alarm signs. To date, no deaths from this disease have been reported in the department.

Regarding the report of epidemiological week No. 16, 21 new cases were registered, distributed in Tauramena (7), Yopal (5), Villanueva (3), Orocué (2), Paz de Ariporo (2) and Aguazul (1). and Monterrey (1).

It should be remembered that dengue is a disease transmitted by the bite of the Aedes Aegypti mosquito, which reproduces in stagnant water, so the community in general is recommended not to lower their guard and intensify preventive actions, such as, revision of tanks, cisterns, which can serve as mosquito breeding grounds and thus avoid the increase in the number of infections, especially in this rainy season.

Source: Government of Casanare

See also  Binational relations advance at a good pace between Arauca and Apure – news

You may also like

Focus Interview｜Struggling Youth on the New Journey: Building...

The Health Tour stops in Bolzano – Trentino...

“The news of food crises has been going...

Transferred to ‘La Tramacúa’ and the Judiciary assailants...

Yellow on robbery in Quartu, 46 year old...

They open trial for accused of taking the...

Anchor goals and tasks, learn deeply and practice...

NBA: Golden State beats the Lakers 127-100, the...

They propose a law in the US to...

Colombia suspends arrival of returnees from the US...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy