More than 30 tons of plant material will be removed to save the La Consigna bridge in Maní from collapse – news

During the first four months of this year, 377 cases of dengue have been reported in the department of Casanare, in 14 municipalities, of which for this week the municipalities of Monterrey, Tauramena, Villanueva and Orocué are located in the epidemic zone; and in alarm the municipality of Paz de Ariporo.

Of the total cases, the Public Health Surveillance System indicates that 180 (47.7%) correspond to dengue with alarm signs, 197 (52.3%) without alarm signs. To date, no deaths from this disease have been reported in the department.

Regarding the report of epidemiological week No. 16, 21 new cases were registered, distributed in Tauramena (7), Yopal (5), Villanueva (3), Orocué (2), Paz de Ariporo (2) and Aguazul (1). and Monterrey (1).

It should be remembered that dengue is a disease transmitted by the bite of the Aedes Aegypti mosquito, which reproduces in stagnant water, so the community in general is recommended not to lower their guard and intensify preventive actions, such as, revision of tanks, cisterns, which can serve as mosquito breeding grounds and thus avoid the increase in the number of infections, especially in this rainy season.

Source: Government of Casanare

