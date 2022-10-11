Source title: Over 300 exhibits at the Beijing Municipal Archives’ ten-year video exhibition to interpret Beijing’s urban changes

On the 10th, the exhibition "Welcome to the Glory of the Twenty Archives – Ten Years of Capital City Construction" exhibition opened at the Municipal Archives. More than 300 exhibits show the historic changes in Beijing's urban construction from all angles and from multiple perspectives. Entering the exhibition hall, one by one photo, one by one picture, one by one audio and video archives and documents, through the four parts of "blueprint and painting", "urban renewal", "inheritance and development" and "city of double Olympics", the audience will be guided Review the real changes happening around you. Among them, in the section of "urban renewal", the five themes of "protection of famous cities", "houses to live in", "hundreds of streets and thousands of alleys", "environmental governance" and "rail transportation" are frequently highlighted. Walking along the exhibition line, the audience can not only see the changes in the streets and alleys from the comparison pictures before and after the renovation, but also intuitively feel the improvement of air quality through the "2013-2021 PM2.5 Level Calendar Chart". In the exhibition hall, there is a book "Memorabilia of Beijing Rail Transit Development", which records that Beijing, as the earliest city in China to start construction and operation of subways, has developed from the completion of the first 23-kilometer subway in 1969 to the total mileage of urban rail transit operations today. The course of 783 kilometers. The yellowed old photos and archives left behind the imprints of the times: in January 1965, a "Report on the Construction of Beijing's Underground Railway" proposed a construction plan for the "One Ring, Two Lines and Three Phases" of Beijing's subway; A ticket to visit the Beijing subway in January 1971, which is a historical witness to the trial operation of the first phase of the Beijing subway; in 2021, the western section of Line 11, the first phase of The color photos of the opening of the West Extension of the Airport Line and other lines have witnessed the year when the most rail transit lines (sections) were opened in Beijing's history. There is a lot of content in the exhibition worth reading carefully. In the "Blueprints and Drawings" section, the "Beijing Urban Master Plan (2016-2035)" approved and implemented by the Party Central Committee and the State Council in September 2017 was introduced through graphic display boards, showing Beijing's in-depth implementation of the capital city's strategic positioning and strengthening " "Four Centers" function construction, adhere to the process of leading urban development with planning and striving to build the capital of a big country. In the "Inheritance and Development" section, the audience can feel the changes in key areas such as Beijing's central axis, Beijing's sub-center, and "three cities and one district" through a comparison of old and new pictures, experience Beijing's in-depth implementation of humanistic Beijing, technology Beijing, green Beijing strategy, promote the transformation and development of the city, and start a new voyage of building socialist modernization in an all-round way. In the "Double Olympic City" section, accompanied by the singing of "Snowflake", the wonderful moments of the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games and the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games are reproduced one by one. The audience can learn about the construction of Beijing Olympic venues and related facilities Achievements, feel the charm of the "city of double Olympics". The exhibition will last until March 2023, and citizens can make an appointment to visit through the WeChat public account of the Beijing Archives.

