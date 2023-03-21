According to the District Tourism Institute, the city had a hotel capacity of 67 percent. Some 40,000 vehicles arrived in the capital of Magdalena.

As successful, the authorities described the balance left by the festive bridge of ‘San José’ for the economy of Santa Marta.

So he made it known, Marcelino K’david, director of the Santa Marta District Tourism Institute, Indetur, who also pointed out that for the long weekend in the capital of the Department of Magdalena more than 33 thousand arrived national and foreign touristsand that there was a hotel capacity of 67 percent.

He also pointed out that more than 13,000 passengers entered through the Transport Terminal and that more than 81,000 vehicles traveled through this part of the country, of which 40,000 entered the city to enjoy its natural, cultural and historical wonders.



It may interest you: Let’s go sightseeing! This is how the festive bridge of San José in Santa Marta begins to move

“This means that the strategy implemented by the district administration through the alcaldesa Virna Johnson to promote Santa Marta as one of the most important destinations in the country”, argued K’david.

In the same way, he pointed out that “the promotion of the destination and quality of the travel services They have paid off so that they prefer us as the flagship site to visit in the country”.