Home News More than 33,000 tourists arrived in Santa Marta on the festive bridge
News

More than 33,000 tourists arrived in Santa Marta on the festive bridge

by admin
More than 33,000 tourists arrived in Santa Marta on the festive bridge

According to the District Tourism Institute, the city had a hotel capacity of 67 percent. Some 40,000 vehicles arrived in the capital of Magdalena.

As successful, the authorities described the balance left by the festive bridge of ‘San José’ for the economy of Santa Marta.

So he made it known, Marcelino K’david, director of the Santa Marta District Tourism Institute, Indetur, who also pointed out that for the long weekend in the capital of the Department of Magdalena more than 33 thousand arrived national and foreign touristsand that there was a hotel capacity of 67 percent.

He also pointed out that more than 13,000 passengers entered through the Transport Terminal and that more than 81,000 vehicles traveled through this part of the country, of which 40,000 entered the city to enjoy its natural, cultural and historical wonders.

It may interest you: Let’s go sightseeing! This is how the festive bridge of San José in Santa Marta begins to move

“This means that the strategy implemented by the district administration through the alcaldesa Virna Johnson to promote Santa Marta as one of the most important destinations in the country”, argued K’david.

In the same way, he pointed out that “the promotion of the destination and quality of the travel services They have paid off so that they prefer us as the flagship site to visit in the country”.

See also  Infected Omicron in South Africa, Jiangsu man: fire in his lungs | Variant virus | Jiangsu man | Low-grade fever

You may also like

LG Frankfurt aM: Exclusive prices for “Amazon Prime”...

This is neither Kashmir nor Shimla! This scene...

MDV wants to increase prices for tickets and...

What could happen if Donald Trump is indicted?

They ask for a solution to the plague...

China Life Insurance Yueyang Branch solidly carried out...

Germany and Taiwan step up research cooperation |...

Registration of a pension – how to complete...

Oil companies highlight greater investment in clean energy

“Fiesta Mexicana”: A colorful and rousing variety show...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy