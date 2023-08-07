Home » more than 400 motorcycles arrested – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click
by admin
The operation called “traffic lights” is already effective on Togolese roads. A few days after its start, more than 400 motorcycles were seized as part of this operation.

Failure to respect traffic lights, lack of mirrors, overloading are among other reasons for the arrest of road users by the defense and security forces.

According to the head of the DSR Lomé session, Chief Warrant Officer Toyi Essozimna, the owners of the seized gear must follow a procedure before recovering their gear. “When we arrest a motorcycle as part of the traffic light operation, that is to say those who do not have mirrors or who violate the traffic lights, we keep the motorcycle impounded for a week. Afterwards, the owner comes to equip his motorcycle (if necessary) and pays a fine before the restitution, “he explained.

Mr. Toyi Essozimna also invites users to respect traffic rules, equip their motorcycles and pass the license.

The implementation of the “traffic light” operation was announced on July 27 during the presentation of the security report for the first half of 2023.

Rachel Doubidji

