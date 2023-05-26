La Guajira: Government is asked for improvements in school infrastructure

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation required the governor of La Guajira, Diala Patricia Wilches Cortina, to take the necessary actions to guarantee the good condition of the physical facilities of various educational institutions of the department, which in some cases present a risk of part of their structures falling.

In the development of a preventive action, the La Guajira Regional Prosecutor’s Office made the request after protests by parents, students, teachers and the community in general they demand decent conditions so that students have adequate spaces for their classes.

The Public Ministry also requested actions by the departmental administration to solve other deficiencies presented by the institutions, related to lack of teaching staff and lack of cleaning services, surveillance, school transport, drinking water, sanitary facilities and enough desks for students.

The public schools that present some of these shortcomings are the Educational Institutions Margoth Maestre de Ariza, María Inmaculada and Gladys Bonilla, from the municipality of Distracción; Agricultural Technician Ismael Rodríguez Fuentes, from El Molino; Roig and Villalba, from Fonseca, and Eusebio Septimio Mari, from Manaure.

The Public Ministry recalled in the preventive action that the Constitutional Court indicated that An adequate education is achieved when minors access the educational system without obstacles and have all the necessary equipment to attend classes.

The control body specified in its request that the State has the obligation to protect, through its territorial entities, the life and physical integrity of children, adolescents and young people, “without forgetting their obligation to fully assist and protect them.”