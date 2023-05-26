The Pope has a fever, today’s audiences cancelled

The Pope has a fever and this morning he gave up holding audiences. There were no public meetings planned but some private hearings. However, the daily agenda, with the Pope’s appointments, was not disclosed to journalists this morning and a clarification came shortly after from the Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni: “Because of a feverish state, Pope Francis did not receive in audience this morning”. So the concern for the health of the Pope returns who last March was hospitalized for a few days at the Gemelli Polyclinic for acute pneumonia. But Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State and the Pope’s closest collaborator, subsequently reassured: “The Pope was tired, yesterday he had a very busy day, he saw many people, there was a meeting of Scholas Occurrentes, wanted to greet them all. At a certain point, the resistance “fade.

In fact, yesterday was full of appointments and, in one of these, the interview with Telemundo, Pope Francis had also confided that he had pain when walking: “The knee was adjusting itself” but “there are more painful days, like today”. In the afternoon meeting with Scholas, many had noticed a certain fatigue in his gaze. In the morning, in the meeting with the representatives of the Italian synodal journey, he had cut the time of the audience and had left the Paul VI Hall in the wheelchair which instead in recent times he had set aside to move around with the stick. It would therefore be a question, at least according to what they say in the Vatican, of a feverish state linked only to tiredness and tomorrow Pope Francis could be ‘operative’ again. In any case, even if retired, today he has made some important appointments including that of the new archbishop of Buenos Aires and an auxiliary bishop for the diocese of Rome. On Sunday the Pope, in addition to the usual Regina Caeli appointment, is expected at 10 in the Vatican basilica for the Pentecost Mass. While the meeting with the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella will be held on Monday 29 May. Pope Francis will award the Paul VI Prize to the Head of State. An appointment that will be held at 11.30 in the Sala Clementina and which was confirmed today shortly after the announcement that the Pope was feverish. A signal that Bergoglio would be at rest today for a moment of defaillance truly linked to fatigue, and also to his age.

